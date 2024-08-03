Comerica Bank Sells 1,972 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,551,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 551,897 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

