Comerica Bank Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.