Comerica Bank Sells 2,183 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Ingredion worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock worth $4,665,019. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

