Comerica Bank Sells 3,294 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,295 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 601,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 131,608 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 735,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 220,700 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Trading Down 2.1 %

NEM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

