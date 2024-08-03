Comerica Bank Sells 357 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.