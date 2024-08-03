Comerica Bank Sells 3,868 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,264,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,682,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS:EFG opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

