Comerica Bank Sells 4,487 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.