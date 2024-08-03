Comerica Bank Sells 5,883 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.