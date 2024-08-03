Comerica Bank Sells 62,276 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
Vontier Stock Performance
Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VNT
About Vontier
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vontier
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.