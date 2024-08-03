Comerica Bank Sells 62,276 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

