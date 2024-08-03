Comerica Bank Sells 7,823 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

GVI stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

