Comerica Bank Sells 983 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Lear worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Lear Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LEA opened at $113.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lear’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

