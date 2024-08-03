Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,195 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

