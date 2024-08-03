Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director June Mcallister Fowler Sells 1,535 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $100,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

