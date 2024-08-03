Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $232.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.01 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

