Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their underperform rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE CHCT opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.92). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

