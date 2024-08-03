Comparing California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and California International Bank, N.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $271.46 million 1.19 $47.33 million $1.55 8.43 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

This table compares NewtekOne and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 14.14% 18.27% 2.77% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NewtekOne and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NewtekOne beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

