comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. comScore has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Research analysts expect that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

