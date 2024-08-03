Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $16.25 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,622 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,000. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft
Microsoft Stock Performance
Shares of MSFT opened at $408.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.