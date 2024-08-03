Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

