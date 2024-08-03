Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.