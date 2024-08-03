Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

