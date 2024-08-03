Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $26.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFLT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

