CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.