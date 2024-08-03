Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $98.55 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 56212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

