Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $105.90. 113,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,857,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

