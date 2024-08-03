Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.99). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.99), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,010. The stock has a market cap of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L)
Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.
