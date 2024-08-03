Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) versus Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Head to Head Survey

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ferrovial and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Construction Partners 0 2 1 1 2.75

Ferrovial currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 3.68% 12.00% 4.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ferrovial and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and Construction Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners $1.56 billion 1.91 $49.00 million $1.17 48.39

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Ferrovial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

