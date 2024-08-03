Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NVE and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 60.60% 25.53% 25.03% BE Semiconductor Industries 28.56% 38.81% 18.45%

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NVE pays out 112.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and BE Semiconductor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $29.80 million 13.58 $17.12 million $3.55 23.61 BE Semiconductor Industries $626.45 million N/A $191.66 million $2.39 48.40

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

