ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

