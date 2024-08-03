Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Copperleaf Technologies

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.