COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,081,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,350,000.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.