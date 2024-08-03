Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

CRBP stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.