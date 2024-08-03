Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,965,000 after buying an additional 471,699 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

