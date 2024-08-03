Cormark Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom purchased 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.22 per share, with a total value of C$232,200.00. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

