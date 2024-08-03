Cormark Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$260.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$260.18.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$246.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$263.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$225.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

