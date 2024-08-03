Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

