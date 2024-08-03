Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

