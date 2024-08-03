CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.27. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRA International

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.