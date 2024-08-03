CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.27. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
