Craig Hallum Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $32.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDNA

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 900.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.