Craig Hallum Raises Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $20.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

