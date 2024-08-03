Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,227.83

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,227.83 ($28.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,350 ($30.23). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.23), with a volume of 12,473 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Craneware from GBX 2,600 ($33.44) to GBX 2,700 ($34.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,350.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £830.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,190.48 and a beta of 0.14.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

