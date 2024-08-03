Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
