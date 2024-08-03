Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 280 ($3.60) price objective on the stock.
CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.95).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.
In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($33,274.38). Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
