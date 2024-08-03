CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $75.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

