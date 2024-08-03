Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crocs Stock Down 5.7 %

CROX stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

