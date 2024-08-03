CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $354.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.76.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

