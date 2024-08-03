Cryoport, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Cryoport Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.58. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

