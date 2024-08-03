Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $322.69 and last traded at $316.90, with a volume of 193289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.80.

The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.37.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

