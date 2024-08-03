Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 468.18% and a negative return on equity of 243.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Curis stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

