Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $275.39 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $297.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.